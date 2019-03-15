CLOSE
Black Woman Calls Cops On Neighbor Who Threatened Her With A Shotgun, Gets Arrested Instead

Dyma Loving was arrested by Miami Dade police for reportedly being distraught after she called the cops to report her neighbor, who threatened her with a shot gun. The 26-year-old was arrested was arrested on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting an office without violence.

According to Local 10 News, Loving and another woman, Adrianna Green, were walking by her neighbor Frank Tumm’s home when he allegedly called her a “whore.” Green reportedly launched a plant at Tumm, who then drew a shot gun and threatened their lives. Loving called the cops.

However, instead of taking a police report or questioning Tumm, they violently arrested Loving. The encounter was captured on camera.

According to the arresting officers, Loving was “acting belligerent and would not obey commands.” Police said Loving was “upset, very irate and uncooperative.”

Loving told a different story.

I expected them to come, get our statement, you know, go get his statement, get his gun, arrest him, you know, for threatening us, you know, and, I don’t know, it completely went the opposite way,” she explained. “This is where, when I was on the ground, when he put me on the ground, the way he had me positioned, my arm was on the ground and he just ripped my arm from up under me, which made it scrape against the concrete,” she added.

Juan Perez of the MDPD took to Twitter to respond to the viral video of Loving being thrown on the ground.

Perez confirmed this matter is currently being investigated. “An investigation into the entire incident is currently ongoing and upon its conclusion, I will hold those that violated any of our policies and/or procedures accountable for their actions or lack thereof,” he wrote on Twitter.

Loving’s arrest continues to highlight racial injustices and tension with police. Obviously there’s a huge between White and Black people when cops are involved. We hope Loving gets justice for the blatant disrespect against her Black body.

Black Woman Calls Cops On Neighbor Who Threatened Her With A Shotgun, Gets Arrested Instead

