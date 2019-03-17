CLOSE
Test
Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Denies Suicide Attempt
Jess Hilarious Discusses How She’s Grown Personally During…
0 item
Music To Your Ears: Black Movies With The…
Cardi B Gives Advice To Fans Battling Depression
#BlackExcellence: Atlanta Teen Accepted To 39 Universities And…
Newly Married Chance The Rapper Is Expecting Baby…
How The College Admissions Scandal Lawsuit Affects Black…
California Police Arrest Mother’s Boyfriend For Death Of…
#BlackGirlMagic: Missy Elliott To Receive An Honorary Doctorate…
Lupe Fiasco Says His Missing 16-Year-Old Sister Has…
Already? Raz B Almost Quit B2K’s Millennium Tour
Amid The College Admission Scandal, Let’s Reflect On…
Wendy Williams Lets The N-Word Slip During Taping…
9 items
Black Love: Marsha Ambrosius’ Family Photos Are Giving…
Lawyer For Nigerian-American Brothers Won’t Explain Why They…
New Study Reveals Marijuana Before Sex Could Lead…
Joe Budden Says Women “Can’t Wait To Put…
Arkansas Police Release Footage Of Bradley Blackshire’s Shooting…
Juelz Santana’s Condo Back In Foreclosure
Josè Canseco Alleges A-Rod Cheated On J.Lo With…
Another Georgia Teen Accepted To 39 Colleges And…
Chance The Rapper Marries Longtime Girlfriend Kirsten Corley…
Millenials Are The Loneliest Generation, According To These…
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Are Engaged, See…
Here We Go Again: Fox News Host Thinks…
This Student Is Going Viral For A Presentation…
17 items
From Lil Romeo To Mr. Miller: A Look…
Yara Shahidi and Naomi Osaka Get Their Own…
11 items
All The Times Yara Shahidi’s Hair Was Poppin’…
12 items
Baby Tsunami: Kehlani’s Baby Bump Is Making Beautiful…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

#BlackExcellence: Berklee College Of Music To Award Missy Elliott With Honorary Degree

Elliott will be honored at the institution’s commencement ceremony in May.

2 reads
Leave a comment

Legendary rapstress and producer Missy Elliott has left an indelible mark in the realm of music and continues to push the industry forward through her innovative projects. Earlier this year Elliott—whose real name is Melissa Arnette Elliott—made history by becoming the first woman rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the historic honors are continuing to roll in. According to Kiro 7, the Berklee College of Music announced that the institution is awarding her with an honorary doctorate degree in music, making her the first woman hip-hop artist to receive the honor.

Elliott will be given the degree from the Massachusetts-based school during their commencement ceremony in May at Boston University’s Agganis Arena. The day prior to the graduation, the institution will host a concert where students will pay homage to honorary degree recipients through performances.

“This year’s honorary doctorate recipients are being recognized for their achievements and influences in music, and for their enduring global impact,” read a statement released by the school. “Missy Elliott is a groundbreaking solo superstar, pioneering producer, songwriter, singer, and rapper. The five-time Grammy Award–winner—with nominations spanning three decades—has achieved unprecedented success.”

The Virginia native is humbled to be honored by the prestigious institution. She took to Twitter to share her excitement with her fans. Among other individuals who are slated to receive honorary doctorate degrees alongside Elliott include Justin Timberlake and Alex Lacamoire. The musical innovators join a long list of legends who have been honored by the school. Past degree recipients include Duke Ellington, Aretha Franklin, Quincy Jones, Lionel Richie, Nile Rodgers and many other influential music artists.

SEE ALSO:

Missy Elliott Becomes First Woman Rapper Inducted Into Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Twitter Celebrated Music Industry Stars On Grammys Weekend

Cityscape Against Clear Blue Sky

Twitter Celebrates A Black Woman Becoming The Future Mayor Of Chicago

10 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Celebrates A Black Woman Becoming The Future Mayor Of Chicago

Continue reading Twitter Celebrates A Black Woman Becoming The Future Mayor Of Chicago

Twitter Celebrates A Black Woman Becoming The Future Mayor Of Chicago

History will be made in Chicago's City Hall one way or another after the Windy City's mayoral election on Tuesday. Either Lori Lightfoot or Toni Preckwinkle, two Black women, will be elected mayor of Chicago in April. SEE ALSO: Some No Name, Pitchy R&B Singer Disrespected Keith Sweat And Gets Demolished On Twitter According to the Board of Election Commissioners for Chicago, Lightfoot won 17.48% of the vote and Preckwinkle had 15.96% with 95% of precincts reporting, which means they will have a runoff election on April 2. The winner will determine who will replace Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who is not running for reelection. https://twitter.com/BlockClubCHI/status/1100608680960159744 Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor, said on Twitter, "Congratulations to @ToniForChicago on making it to the runoff election. No matter which one of us wins, Chicago will make history on April 2nd by electing the first Black woman mayor. It's long overdue." https://twitter.com/LightfootForChi/status/1100795681671917569 On Wednesday morning, Lightfoot told ABC News that she wanted to separate herself from the city's reputation for political corruption. "I am an independent reform candidate. I do not represent the past," she said. "I am not tied to the broken political machine. I didn't aspire to climb the ranks of the Cook County Democratic Party to be the party boss. I am not affiliated with Ed Burke, or Joe Berrios or anyone else who really represents the old corrupt Chicago way." Preckwinkle, also speaking with ABC News, ran down her resume to convince voters that she deserved to be Chicago's next mayor. "As executive of the county, I have managed the second-largest county in the second-largest county in the country for the last eight years and we've done that reducing expenses by $850 million, reducing our workforce and our indebtedness," she said. "I have both local government experience and management experience in a large unit of government and I think that those are things that will appeal to the voters." Both women are progressive candidates and stand behind Democratic policies like a $15 minimum wage and legalizing marijuana. If Lightfoot wins, she will be the first LGBT mayor of Chicago. She is for massive police reform but has been accused of giving “a personal loyalty oath to Rahm Emanuel," which she has denied. Preckwinkle has said she's been an advocate for police reform, claiming she “took on the police department and politicians to expose the truth about Laquan McDonald.” However, she has been accused of "inflating" her role in the McDonald case. Nonetheless, either of these women would be a win for Chicago. See the reaction from Twitter below.

#BlackExcellence: Berklee College Of Music To Award Missy Elliott With Honorary Degree was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close