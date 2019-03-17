CLOSE
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Removes Michael Jackson Artifacts

Since the airing of the Leaving Neverland documentary, many are seeking to distance themselves from the late singer and entertainer.

Michael Jackson Live On Stage

Source: Dave Hogan / Getty

The legacy of Michael Jackson has been tarnished in the views of some after the airing of the Leaving Neverland documentary. Adding to the fallout, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis removed some artifacts of the later entertainer from their facility.

IndyStar.com reports:

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis removed three Michael Jackson items from exhibits this month, joining a handful of organizations that have reassessed connections to the late singer following HBO’s airing of documentary film “Leaving Neverland.”

The two-part film, which premiered March 3-4, focuses on Wade Robson and James Safechuck, two adult men who allege Jackson sexually abused them when they were children.

“When we put together exhibitions, we look at the objects and their association with high-profile people,” said Chris Carron, the museum’s director of collections. “Obviously, we want to put stories in front of our visitors (showing) people of high character.”

The estate of Michael Jackson has launched a lawsuit against HBO for putting out the documentary.

Photo: Getty

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Removes Michael Jackson Artifacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

