Vince Staples is one of the game’s most underrated rappers and while many people continue to sleep on his music, maybe they’ll appreciate what he has to offer in the form of his new animated TV series.

Beginning on April 7, the LBC MC will be starring in and executive producing a new show on Cartoon Network’s [adult swim] block, Lazor Wulf.

Judging by the title you’d be right to guess that the cartoon stars Staple as a wolf with a laser on his back, but what you might not have guessed is that the show will also feature the WWE’s Ettore “Big E” Ewen and DRAM as, well, we’re not too sure. The first trailer to the upcoming series doesn’t offer much info on what it’ll be about other than it’ll feature people, talking animals, and a moody God.

Check out the first trailer for Lazor Wulf below and let us know if it’s something you’ll be checking for come April 7.

—

Photo: Getty

Vince Staples to Produce & Star In Cartoon Network’s ‘Lazor Wulf’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

O Posted 18 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: