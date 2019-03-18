Meek Mill Releases Trailer For ‘Free Meek’ Documentary Series [Video]

Meek Mill’s crusade to expose our faulty criminal justice system is about to be televised. He recently released a teaser for his upcoming six-part show.

As spotted on HipHopDX, the Maybach Music MC dropped the official trailer to Free Meek during his recent concert at the Met. In a partnership with Amazon and Prime Video, the series will detail his long history of unjust interactions with the law stemming from when he was a teenager.

According to the project summary, “Free Meek is an upcoming documentary series that will follow Meek and his fight for exoneration while exposing flaws in the criminal justice system. The series will give viewers unprecedented access to the star’s life, career, and criminal justice odyssey while demonstrating the negative effects long tail probation is having on urban communities of color.”

The preview features footage from various live performances spliced with court documents; a voiceover saying “I have never seen a case built on less” sets the tone for the clip. Meek also provides a testimonial regarding his experiences. “I never really looked at it as a nightmare, I looked at it as real life for a black kid in America. This is real life” he shared.

Originally announced in May 2018 the documentary series is executive produced by JAY-Z, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Paul and Isaac Solotaroff. Free Meek is set to premiere later this year. You can view the trailer below.

Martin Berrios

