Wendy Williams Reveals She’s Living In Sober House During Her Show

Wendy Williams made a return to her daily talk show after a two-month hiatus and dropped a big bombshell on the studio and viewing audience. Williams, 54, revealed she’s battling addiction and living in a sober house while also sharing she and her husband, Kevin Hunter, are an intact unit.

Page Six reports:

“I have been living in a sober house,” she told the audience through tears. “… You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment … there are people in your family, it might be you … I want you to know more of the story.”

Williams explained that she returns to the sober facility after work and personal activities.

“After I go to the Pilates and go to several meetings all around town in the tri-state area, I see my brothers and sisters caught up in their addiction and looking for help,” she continued. “They don’t know I’m Wendy. They don’t care I’m Wendy. It’s the brothers and sisters caught up in the struggle. It’s been really interesting, this ride.”

Kudos to Wendy Williams for living her truth boldly.

