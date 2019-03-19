CLOSE
DMX Gives Passionate Sermon Before Kanye West’s Outdoor Performance

The OG MC took the time to bless the Kanye crowd with a good ol' Sunday sermon...

2019 Revolt House - DMX

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

While most of the culture has shunned Kanye “MAGA” West for his Trumpian ways as of late, DMX is one of the very few rap peers that continue to support the man once known as the embattled Hip-Hop star.

TMZ is reporting that the new and sober Dark Man X kicked off one of Kanye’s outdoor concerts with one of his signature DMX prayer this past Sunday (March 17).

Speaking like a preacher man who’s been to hell and back (anyone familiar with X’s history knows he has), the gruff-voiced “Slippin’” artist delivered the kind of sermon that would pack a house of worship with the roughest and toughest don dadas looking for redemption. How this man hasn’t started his own church service but Ma$e did is beyond us?

Check out DMX do what he does best (aside from rapping) and let us know what if social media is right for getting in an uproar about North West rocking a face full of makeup at the tender age of 6.

Photo: Getty

DMX Gives Passionate Sermon Before Kanye West’s Outdoor Performance was originally published on hiphopwired.com

