Marvel Hints ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Is Going Have Us Emotionally Messed Up Again

Since Nick Fury pushed send on his retooled pager, Captain Marvel’s impressive solo debut and most recently, the new Avengers: Endgame trailer, fans have been speculating as to what exactly is going to happen in the epic conclusion. According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Captain Marvel’s presence in the April 26 film is not to do what we hope she would.

All we want is to see Thanos get a well-deserved fade for snapping his fingers and turning our favorite heroes into blunt ashes and we assumed Captain Marvel would be the one to deliver it. But based on recent comments from Feige, her coming back to Earth is not to save the day but to usher in a new age of Marvel films or a changing of the guard so to speak, for she will be taking over as the leader of Avengers.

Speaking with Empire Magazine, Feige confirmed that Endgame the conclusion to the newly dubbed Infinity Saga will focus on the core six Avengers we first introduced so many years ago. He basically reveals that defeating Thanos will come with a tragic cost, so this film aims to be a homage or goodbye to the original Avengers as we know it. We just don’t know whether it will be Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow, Thor or Hawkeye that will bite the dust. Hell, it could be all of them for all we know.

“People would point out that that Cap wasn’t in Infinity War a whole lot. And Iron Man didn’t really speak for that last half hour because of what was going on. But those characters and all of the original six are very much the focus of Endgame in a very personal and emotional way.”

Adding more fuel to the fire, Infinity War and Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus also revealed to Empire Magazine that the MCU will be changed following the upcoming Avengers film. He made sure to add the “deaths” we saw in the movie were real and as fans the quicker we accept it, the faster we can move on.

“We are in different territory, possibly than anyone’s ever been in before in terms of a movie series. The MCU continues to exist. Who happens to be in it is fluid and evolving things where, because it’s all connected, you can’t reboot one. All the parts have to work together. Things continue, but like life, losses are real, and change is real.”

Well, we will have no choice with seven films still in the pipeline including Spider-Man: Far From Home, a Black Panther sequel, a Black Widow solo film, Doctor Strange 2, an Eternals film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 with James Gunn back in the director’s chair and finally Shang Chi which will be the first movie starring an Asian superhero.

So make sure you have your tissues ready next to your popcorn y’all it sounds like we are going to need emotional support after Avengers: Endgame.

Now this version of the film’s trailer backed by “Can You Stand The Rain” mixed by the good folks at For All Nerds aka The Fanbros Show stings even more.

