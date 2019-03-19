Respect The OG: J. Prince Got YBN Almighty Jay’s Chain Back [PHOTO]

Remember what J. Prince told Kiotti, “Don’t let Instagram become your OG.” True enough, after video surfaced of some New York thugs hospitalizing and robbing YBN Almighty Jay, the Rap-A-Lot CEO put out a calm warning to anybody who was involved in the attack on Jay.

Not even a week after the message, J. Prince was good on his word and got YBN Almighty Jay’s chain back in proper possession. J. Prince confirmed the news via Instagram on Tuesday, but didn’t provide details on how he retrieved the stolen piece.

“Real recognizes real in every hood and has a way of connecting in spite of clowns and squares,” Prince captioned a photo featuring French Montana. “The homies from the Bronx, KT, @hocus45th and @frenchmontana kept it real with me and my son @jprincejr. Tho it was never about the chain, it was about the name that was built off of blood, sweat, and tears […] To @ybnalmightyjay I’ll be returning your jewelry soon Lil homie.”

Almighty Jay was hospitalized earlier this month following an attack by a group of men outside a building in Manhattan. The assailants took off with Almighty Jay’s money, the chain and left him requiring a number of stitches to his face. The chain made an appearance in a Zae Numbafive music video, though Zae says he had nothing to do with the assault.

J. Prince specifically called out Zae in a follow-up IG post, referring to the rapper as a “clown”. “They Recently Bragged About Robbing The Artist YBN Almighty Jay Whom I’m Invested In,” he wrote in the post last week. “They’ve Robbed Him Of His Money And Jewelry Including A Rap-A-Lot Piece. So Therefore They Have Robbed A Piece Of Me.”

Unrelated to YBN Almighty Jay’s assault, Zae and three of his associates were arrested last week on federal charges, including attempted murder in the aid of racketeering. The men were allegedly involved in the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer last October.

