Twitter Reacts To Wendy Williams Coming Clean About Her Addiction And Living In A Sober House

After taking an extended two-month hiatus from her show, Wendy Williams finally revealed on Tuesday that since her leave of absence, she’s been recovering from addiction-related issues and is currently living in a sober house in Queens.

“For some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house,” the host admitted as she shed a few tears on Tuesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “And you know, I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past and I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped.” Wendy went on to say that she wanted to be honest with her viewers because her fans know her to be a “very truthful and open person,” so she decided to make things public regarding her current situation and her experience with addiction.

According to the host, the only person in her life who was aware of the extent of her addiction was her husband, Kevin Hunter. This is especially relevant considering all of the rumors surrounding some alleged infidelity in their marriage–but it looks like Wendy is sticking by her man and he’s sticking by her throughout this trying time in both of their lives.

“There are people in your family, it might be you, who have been struggling, and I want you to know more of the story,” she continued. “So, this is my autobiographical story, and I’m living it. I’m telling you this.”

Wendy Williams went on to explain her new routine, which consists of her going to pilates, attending sober meetings around town in the tristate area, and then getting picked up by her 24-hour sober coach who brings her back to the sober house she’s been living in “with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family.” And it’s lights out by 10pm.

“I know, either you are calling me crazy or the bravest woman you know…I don’t care,” she divulged.

Wendy also took this opportunity to talk about the launch of her her nonprofit organization, the Hunter Foundation, which is a 24-hour hotline service that she said has “already successfully placed 56 people in recovery centers around the world.”

As far as reactions go, fans around the globe are sending their positive vibes to Wendy for coming clean about such a taboo and difficult topic. Check out what her day one supporters had to say about today’s shocking revelation from Wendy Williams herself.

Poor Wendy. Well, you all wanted her to be honest. There. Feel better now? Praying for you, #WendyWilliams. — The Speaker (@SheraeSpeaks_) March 19, 2019

Wendy Williams just bravely admitted, live on her show, that she’s been living at a Sober House and attending meetings around the city with others who struggle with addiction. — GiaPeppers.com (@GiaPeppers) March 19, 2019

I salute #WendyWilliams. Talk about vulnerability. — Nai Stafford (@NaiStafford) March 19, 2019

@WendyWilliams just admitted to living in a sober house on her show. Say what you want about her but it takes strength and courage to speak your truth. It’s no secret she’s struggles with drug addiction in the past. pic.twitter.com/lMTIO6ng3a — Eric Perry (@actingeric) March 19, 2019

Proud of @WendyWilliams for taking this major step! Her journey will inspire so many people in the same situation… using her voice for good. https://t.co/QnNXirQq9Q — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) March 19, 2019

This is why I love Wendy Williams 🙌🏽 She is one of the few that keeps it real and that’s hard to come by 💯 pic.twitter.com/qI5HLOOmg7 — Jźon | Publicist / Writer (@JzonAzari) March 19, 2019

Okay so Wendy Williams openly revealed that she has been staying in a sober-house for some time now, and I’m proud of her. Not only proud of her honesty, but getting help and helping other addicts along the way to overcome their addiction. 💪 — Keda (@ItsKedaLove) March 19, 2019

Yesssss!! @WendyWilliams I am so proud of you for telling your truth! Stay strong, I love you gurl🙌🏻❤️ — Nadine Apel (@refriedbeeny) March 19, 2019

Wendy Williams revealing on her show today that she’s currently living in a sober house has to be one of the bravest moments ever on daytime talk TV. Bravo Queen Wendy! 👑 https://t.co/MgdRsR4pit — Chris Witherspoon (@WitherspoonC) March 19, 2019

wow i fucking LOVE wendy williams. — Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) March 19, 2019

rebecahjacobs

