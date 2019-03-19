Despite his cheating on her, Khloe Kardashian is still here to sing her baby daddy’s praises. After rumors swirled that Tristan Thompson was no longer making an effort to be in Baby True‘s life, Khloe responded to fans to say that’s not the case at all.

“@khloekardashian hunny keep raising your daughter the best way you know how. All she needs is her mom. You’re doing great. Keep ya head up,” one supportive fan wrote, at which point Khloe set the record straight. “Thank you love! You’re so very sweet,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star tweeted. “But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.”

As we all know, Kardashian and Thompson went their separate ways after rumors swirled that he cheated (yet again), this time with Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods. Woods sat down with aunty Jada Pinkett Smith to set the record straight during a special episode of Red Table Talk. If you missed Jordyn Woods’ version of events, catch up here.

Thank you love! You’re so very sweet. But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 16, 2019

—

Photo: Getty

Khloe Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson Isn’t A Deadbeat Dad was originally published on hiphopwired.com

King Sukii Posted 18 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: