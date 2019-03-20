CLOSE
Daniel Caesar Calls Out Black People, Dave Chappelle Comments & More In Drunken Rant [Video]

Damn, I hope it’s not time to cancel Daniel Caesar. He has great music.

Caesar went on Instagram Live to drunk rant to express his thoughts on Black people, celebrities and more. The rant kicked off with Caesar asking why black people were mean to social influencer YesJulz who was recently involved in a Twitter back and forth with fellow influencer and “State Of The Culture” co-host Scottie Beam and Karen Civil.

He then turned his attention to “cancel culture,” how Black people need to bridge the gap “can’t win the game by choosing to not accept the winning team’s [white people’s] strategy.” He also addressed Dave Chappelle’s homophobic joke saying “he can say what he wants.” He also had some words for “State Of The Culture” host and Podcaster Joe Budden.

Now the “Best Part” singer did say that anyone that disagrees with him “can stop listening to his music.”

Caesar has some dope music so I don’t think he should be canceled. He even says although he doesn’t agree with Budden and Chappelle’s words, he’s not going to cancel him. Towards the end he says he wants Black people to win.

However, someone should have taken homie’s phone. Let’s see what he says when he’s sober.

