Erica Mena’s ex boyfriend and friend of NBA superstar Kevin Durant, Cliff Dixon was shot and killed after shooting took place at Chamblee strip mall right near SL Lounge. According to police the gunfire rang out about 1am early Thursday morning. When police arrived on the scene they found Cliff Dixon shot and was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he passed. Keep Cliff Dixon family in your prayers.

