R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Is Going Back To Reality Television

“Surviving R. Kelly” premiered in January and since then R. Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse for allegedly assaulting three underage girls and one adult woman. One of the women who accused Kelly of abusive in the docuseries was his ex-wife Andrea Kelly, who was married to the singer from 1996 to 1999. Now it is being reported she will go back to reality television.

Entertainment Tonight reports Andrea Kelly will join the upcoming season of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” on We TV. In the new trailer, she says, “I don’t know what it’s like to be R. Kelly’s child. I only know what it’s like to be his ex-wife.”

T-Boz, Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera will also be on this season. See below:

Andrea Kelly also appeared on “Hollywood Exes” back in 2012, but she will surely get some criticism for joining another reality show. Shortly after “Surviving R. Kelly” aired, a video resurfaced of Andrea on Facebook Live singing R. Kelly’s 2004 song “Happy People.”

She referred to him as her “baby daddy” and said “happy people, not you old, irritating ass people.”

Meanwhile on Facebook a couple months ago, Andrea Kelly was like…….. pic.twitter.com/tkzMO2zLSH — Dr. Esco (@Esco079) January 5, 2019

While the caption on the video claims it is from three months ago, other reports says the video is from 2017. Andrea responded via her reps to TMZ, saying, “This (video) in no way should be perceived as an extension of support for R. Kelly, but should be viewed as a statement of her strength and not having been defeated.”

In “Surviving R. Kelly,” Andrea detailed extreme abuse. The 44-year-old said she nearly miscarried her son Robert Jr., explaining, “I was under so much stress that when I went to the OBGYN, they couldn’t find his heartbeat. And I remember getting to the emergency room and I remember coming through the door and…people were grabbing me and putting stuff in my arm. I went through the labor and I just remember falling so in love with little Rob because he came here so strong. I was in that much stress.”

Executive produced by dream hampton, the docu-series detailed accounts from people in Kelly’s circle, including the singer’s brother, Bruce, who outwardly said Kelly had a “preference” for young women and singer Sparkle (the aunt of the 14-year-old in the sex tape) who testified against him in court.

