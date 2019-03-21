CLOSE
A Facebook Staff Member May Have Had Access To Your Password

Facebook

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Facebook fails to protect its users once again.

On Thursday, the social media giant reveled it didn’t properly mask the passwords of hundreds of millions of its users and stored them in an internal database that could be accessed by its staff.

The company told CNN, it discovered its mistake during a security review in January and launched an investigation shortly afterwards. Facebook has not said how long they have been storing passwords in this way.

It will be notifying hundreds of millions of Facebook users and tens of thousands of Instagram users if their passwords were involved.

Read More: CNN 

A Facebook Staff Member May Have Had Access To Your Password was originally published on 92q.com

