CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Tommie Lee Back In The Bing, Was Caught Drunk In Court #LHHATL

Coming to court drunk while you're on probation is a bad look.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Dior Summer Men's Collection Hosted by Future

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Yeah, no one is surprised. Troubled Love & Hip Hop star Tommie Lee is back in jail after making an appearance in court, where she was allegedly drunk.

Yes, that would be a parole violation.

Reports TMZ:

The former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star showed up to court last week in Cobb County, GA for a hearing in her child abuse criminal case. Law enforcement sources tell us she appeared to be intoxicated — so much so the judge ordered her to undergo drug and alcohol testing immediately.

Spoiler alert — the new mug shot was also a dead giveaway — but she failed. We’re told Tommie’s BAC was 0.16 … twice the legal limit, and a violation of her bond. Tommie was arrested on the spot, and no bail’s been set yet.

You’ll recall … Tommie was trying to get approval to move to Cali for work while she was out on bond, but a judge shot her down … citing her long rap sheet as the reason. She’s currently facing multiple charges of child abuse for her October 2018 arrest.

You’ll recall … Tommie was trying to get approval to move to Cali for work while she was out on bond, but a judge shot her down … citing her long rap sheet as the reason. She’s currently facing multiple charges of child abuse for her October 2018 arrest.

You really can’t make up this type of struggle on your best day. She’s reportedly looking at 54 years in jail if she is found guilty on all the charges she is facing.

We hope Tommie Lee gets the help she needs for the sake of her kid.

Photo: Getty

‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Tommie Lee Back In The Bing, Was Caught Drunk In Court #LHHATL was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close