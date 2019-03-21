‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Tommie Lee Back In The Bing, Was Caught Drunk In Court #LHHATL

Yeah, no one is surprised. Troubled Love & Hip Hop star Tommie Lee is back in jail after making an appearance in court, where she was allegedly drunk.

Yes, that would be a parole violation.

Reports TMZ:

The former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star showed up to court last week in Cobb County, GA for a hearing in her child abuse criminal case. Law enforcement sources tell us she appeared to be intoxicated — so much so the judge ordered her to undergo drug and alcohol testing immediately.

Spoiler alert — the new mug shot was also a dead giveaway — but she failed. We’re told Tommie’s BAC was 0.16 … twice the legal limit, and a violation of her bond. Tommie was arrested on the spot, and no bail’s been set yet.

You’ll recall … Tommie was trying to get approval to move to Cali for work while she was out on bond, but a judge shot her down … citing her long rap sheet as the reason. She’s currently facing multiple charges of child abuse for her October 2018 arrest.

You really can’t make up this type of struggle on your best day. She’s reportedly looking at 54 years in jail if she is found guilty on all the charges she is facing.

We hope Tommie Lee gets the help she needs for the sake of her kid.

—

Photo: Getty

