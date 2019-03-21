LetUziDrop: Sorry Nav Fans, Looks Like ‘Bad Habits’ Is Dropping Without “Habits”

DJ Drama Says Nav Clearance Issues Are Not About Money

Toronto rapper Nav’s new album ‘Bad Habits’ is set for release at midnight but it appears that it will be dropping without “Habits,” his song with Lil Uzi Vert.

Nav took to Instagram Wednesday to reveal issues with Uzi’s Generation Now label execs DJ Drama and Don Cannon:

I know yall wanted habits on the album. I had an open verse for the longest and Uzi blessed us with one. Unfortunately dj drama and don cannon wont clear his verse legally. I use to be big fans of them since gangsta grillz mixtapes and always thought they support new artist. I guess its all about the $$$$ for them now! Its crazy but its true.

Drama commented on the post with what many fans considered to be a slap in the face in the form of faux promotion saying:

“Bad Habits” on all Platforms tonite! Go Get it! @cashxo

Don Cannon replied to Drama with several praise hand emojis.

Meanwhile the track’s producer Wheezy Outta Here posted four broken heart emojis in the comments.

Sadly it seems Nav and Wheezy may simply be suffering collateral damage from the ongoing problems between Uzi, Drama and Cannon.

“It’s not about the money,” Drama exclusively told Janeé Bolden, iOne Digital’s Sr. Content Director, Pop Culture. “We turned down $100,000 before.”

As for Nav’s post, Drama said “Social media is a crazy thing,” before declining to comment on whether the song could be cleared in time for Nav’s release.

Nav alson posted the edited artwork to his socials with the Uzi feature “Habits” crossed out. The project features collaborations with Gunna, Meek Mill, Young Thug, Lil Durk and The Weeknd, who also executive produced the project alongside Nav and manager Cash.

Sources close to the rapper tell HipHopWired that Nav going public with the issue is a sign of how deeply it troubled him.

“He’s really close with Uzi so it’s upsetting,” the insider told HHW. “To have Gunna, Thug, Durk, Meek Mill, Abel and all them on the album and not be able to get that song, which is the song the album was named for, it’s bad.”

Definitely a tough situation for Nav and his whole team, not to mention Uzi. In the meantime over 600 some fans hurled insults at Don Cannon and DJ Drama in Nav’s comments over the incident.

For now, at least, it seems “Habits” will have to wait. Do you think Uzi and his label will resolve their issues any time soon?

Are you still looking forward to ‘Bad Habits’?

#LetUziDrop: Sorry Nav Fans, Looks Like ‘Bad Habits’ Is Dropping Without “Habits” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

