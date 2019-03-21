You OK, Sis? LHHATL’s Tommie Lee Back In Jail After Coming To Court Lit

If it wasn’t clear before, it’s crystal clear now that LHHATL’s Tommie Lee is in serious need of an intervention.

Apparently, the reality star was thrown back in jail again, this time for recently showing up to court visibly drunk.

According to TMZ, during an appearance for child abuse charges, a judge ordered the 34-year-old to take a drug and alcohol test when she seem intoxicated.

Sources told the gossip website that she failed the test, clock in a blood alcohol of .16, a number that is twice the legal limit in Georgia. This very act was a violation of her bond and she was arrested quickly after.

No bail has been set.

Listen, it’s no secret that Tommie has struggled in the past few years.

As we previously reported, last October the mother and rapper found herself arrested twice in one week and charged for battery, aggravated assault and child cruelty. She has been accused of throwing one of her daughters up against a locker at school. That, and she violated the order of protection her daughter was issued against her.

'L&HH' Star Tommie Lee Busted Again for Stalking Daughter After Child Cruelty Arrest – TMZ https://t.co/0IrTwFiZVq pic.twitter.com/Y5Hlm5b4B7 — Staunch Harrington (@Quantoch) October 18, 2018

If found guilty on these charges, she could face up to 54 years in prison.

Once again, we really hope that Tommie gets the help that she so desperately needs.

