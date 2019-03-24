Yas Kween: 15 Times Lupita Nyong’o Looked Like A Real Life Barbie Doll

We all knew that Lupita Nyong’o was a star from the moment she stepped on the scene — but her latest role as Adelaide Wilson in Jordan Peele’s ‘US’ has definitely solidified that fact.

“Lupita is so good in US. I can’t stop thinking about it”- @DreamHampton

The Oscar winning actress is so good at what she does, it’s hard to believe that “US’ is the first film with her as the lead.

“Thinking about Us & how it’s Lupita’s FIRST film w/ her as the lead. Lupita is an Oscar winner & it has me thinking about how, if it weren’t for Ryan Coogler & Jordan Peele (both relatively NEW filmmakers) she might not have had these opportunities.”- @ReaganGomez

It’s no question that Lupita’s skills as an actress are impeccable, and the fact that she can pull off any look doesn’t hurt either.

“I dont want to sound hyperbolic, but the only thing worth living for right now is every press tour look that Lupita Nyong’o has blessed us with.”-@jarrettsays

“The fact that @Lupita_Nyongo is so amazingly gorgeous but still managed to creep me out in US..brilliant”. @Angelica_Idalia

Besides being phenomenal at what she does and being easy on the eyes, her intelligence, talent and creativity is what truly makes her a star.

“I have so many questions about US, but what I’m not questioning is, Lupita’s talent. Good lord”- @thewordbanks

Lupita is a breath of fresh air and great role model for young Black girls to have in a world where they’re extremely unrepresented.

“Anyways Lupita Nyong’o is so damn gorgeous even as a f***ing scary clone murderer. Talent & beauty people !!!!”-@DigitalBlath

Her striking appearance is just the icing on the Black Girl Magic cake.

“And what my mother meant when she said you can’t eat beauty was that you can’t rely on how you look to sustain you. What is fundamentally beautiful is compassion for yourself and for those around you. That kind of beauty inflames the heart and enchants the soul.”- Lupita Nyong’o

With a beauty like hers, it’s hard to pick all the times she looked like a walking Barbie doll. so we narrowed it down to 15. Hit the flip for some brilliant, Black beauty.

