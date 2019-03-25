CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Daniel Caesar Apologizes For Drunken Diarrhea Of The Mouth

Same guy who says he wanted to get canceled.

0 reads
Leave a comment
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Daniel Caesar has apologized. The R&B crooner says my bad for caping for YesJulz and saying that Black people shouldn’t be so mean to white people, sort of.

Days after getting canceled, Caesar made his apology via the same method he put his foot in his mouth, on Instagram Live.

“I was talking down to you guys, you know what I’m saying?,” said Caesar, who also said he was being pretentious.

He added, “I just got say I apologize for how I expressed my idea because that is where I went wrong. I believe in what I said and I just need…as a man I just…I can admit when I’m wrong.”

Wait, be believe in what he said? Someone point this guy to a history of racism Google search. Also, you can prepare the statement before going live with the “tyrannical rant” (his words) excuse.

Is this dude still canceled or nah?

Daniel Caesar Apologizes For Drunken Diarrhea Of The Mouth was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close