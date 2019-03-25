Lil Wayne’s Lyrics Notebook On Sale For $250,000

Would you pay for Lil Wayne’s lyrics notebook? Well now here’s your chance.

via TMZ

Lil Wayne‘s a lyrical genius who freestyles on all of his tracks, but there was a time when he’d put pen to paper for all of his lyrics … now a notebook filled with them can be yours for a pretty penny.

The notebook — written in 1999 when Weezy was an up-and-coming 17-year-old rapper — is on the market for a cool $250k. The folks over at Moments in Time are handling the sale of the rare collection … featuring lyrics from “We On Fire” and “I Feel” during Wayne’s time with the rap group “Hot Boys.”

Bijou Star Posted 7 hours ago

