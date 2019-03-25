Just when you think you seen it all from Pharrell puts on for the culture once again. He has just curated a unisex collaboration with Chanel.

As spotted on Hype Beast Skateboard P worked with the luxury fashion house on a formal collection. Titled “Chanel Pharrel”, the drop is inspired by cult animated film Akira. As expected the pieces are minimal in design but with over the top materials and rich colorways.

Included are your standard streetwear staples including t-shirts, hats and hooded sweatshirts. Where the Chanel Pharrell set truly shines is with the accessories. The “Happy” singer delivers shopper totes, suspenders, jewelry and eyewear. Additionally there are some very plush looking terry cloth robes in an assortment of flavors.

Aside from having his name incorporated in the branding, Williams also shared a personal anecdote on the clothing about how this collaboration came to be. Apparently he made a wager with a buddy that he would never work with Chanel. His response is featured on the back of a long sleeve t-shirt.

The Chanel Pharrell collection will be available starting in Seoul, Korea on March 29. The global release is set for April 4. You can see behind the scenes footage from the campaign film below.

Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for adidas

Pharrell Williams Debuts First Collection With Chanel [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Martin Berrios Posted 18 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: