All Charges Dropped Against Jussie Smollett

In a shocking change of events, Cooks County prosecutors have been dropped against Empire actor Jussie Smollett.

“After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case,” the state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Jussie appeared outside the courthouse to give a press conference to awaiting fans, who complimented the embattled thespian. “How you feel Jussie? You feel good? You look good! You look good!” one fan yelled. Jussie took selfies with fans before addressing the controversy.

Jussie Smollett: "I've been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one…This has been an incredibly difficult time, honestly one of the worst of my entire life" https://t.co/kNQqMavks3 pic.twitter.com/j8JakzSF4X — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 26, 2019

Jussie’s lawyer issued the following statement:

“Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him,” the statement said. “Jussie was attacked by two people he was unable to identify on January 29th. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgement. Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions,” the statement continued. “This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong. It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result.”

While we don’t know all the details about what actually transpired that night Jussie was allegedly case has been sealed and his record wiped clean.

Shamika Sanders Posted 6 hours ago

