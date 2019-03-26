Apple The Latest Company To Throw Its Name Into The Video Game World

Not lost in the bevy announcements Apple made which included Apple News+, Apple TV+, and a credit card the company that Jobs built revealed it’s new video game subscription service Apple Arcade.

When it launches the service will feature over 100 exclusive titles and a bevy of cool features, but we don’t know exactly how much it will cost you. Apple Arcade’s primary focus is to help gamers discover new games which used to be a task in the App Store because there is just so many to choose from once you start searching.

Apple Arcade will give subscribers a new tab to explore the games that would otherwise get buried in the App Store. Part of the money that comes from the subscriptions will help fund the developers who made the games. Once you are subscribed the games will be all-you-can-play meaning outside of the subscription fee, you won’t have to dish out an additional penny for DLC or any other updates. You will also be able to play all titles offline, so if you are always on the go, this is a huge deal. Subscribers can also play the games across Apple’s family of devices which includes, iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple TV and can even pick up exactly where you left off in the game before you switched the device.

As far as games are concerned Apple did show a glimpse of a new Sonic game, a reimagined version of the Arcade classic Frogger. Apple has done some heavy recruiting as far as studios are concerned with Annapurna Interactive, Bossa Studios, Cartoon Network, Finji, Giant Squid, Klei Entertainment, Konami, Lego, MIstwalker Corporation, Sega, Snowman, ustwo games, and others helping bring exclusive titles to the service. Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, Ken Wong, and Will Wright are all on board to help deliver unique titles out the 100 that are coming when the service launches in this fall.

Again no price has been revealed, but we are definitely curious to see how Apple Arcade will stack up against Google’s recently announced Stadia video game streaming service. You can get a glimpse at what’s to come from Apple in the trailer below and let us know if you are excited about the new video game service from Apple in the comment section below.

Bernard Beanz Smalls

