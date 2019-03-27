Khloé Breaks Down in ‘Kardashian’ Season 16 Trailer: “My family was ruined!”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The trailer for the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is out. As to be expected, fans will get a glimpse into the Khloé Kardashian/Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods drama.

“It just sucks it has to be so public. I’m not just a TV show, this is my life,” Khloe says in the trailer released Wednesday which features Kayne West’s song “Runaway.” “Sometimes the world forgets to be kind, and that we’re all going through something.”

She’s also seen on camera yelling into her phone, “My family was ruined!”

The 90-second clip even features a toast to Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner. The former besties were working together on a makeup line before the scandal broke.

You can watch the drama unfold starting this Sunday. Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on E! on March 31, at 9 p.m. ET. Peep the trailer in full below.

