Monica Files For Divorce From Shannon Brown

Sad news for one our favorite 90’s singers. Monica Brown has officially filed for divorce from her ex NBA player husband Shannon Brown. TMZ confirmed that couple filed earlier this month in Atlanta. The couple calls it quit after 9 years. Monica and Shannon share a 5-year-old daughter Laiyah together, while Monica has two other sons from her previous relationship with rapper Rocko.

At the moment there is no word is she will be seeking spousal support or any type of custody arrangement. Monica tried to have the divorce records sealed from the public but her attempt failed and now it’s public information.

It was rumored that the couple separated last year and but they killed the rumor by coming together bringing a united front. There were rumors that there was cheating involved but the couple never confirmed or denied though allegations. In Monica’s last few recents post she has been seen without her wedding ring.

 

 

 

