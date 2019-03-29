Shotti Called Tekashi69 An “Ungrateful Rat Bastard” Before Guilty Plea

Tekashi69’s former manager, Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, had something to say about his ex-client before pleading guilty to weapons charges in federal court yesterday (March 28). In an interview, Shotti called the Brooklyn rapper an “ungrateful rat bastard,” among other colorful language.

DJ Pvnch, who used to be Tekashi’s DJ, shared a snippet of a phone call he had with Shotti. Not the best of lucks when the person on the other line is under federal indictment, but that’s another convo for another time.

“This n*gga…he broke every code and every rule out this motherf*cka,” said Shotti. “He’s an ungrateful rat bastard, man. It’s just that simple, but I forgive the lil n*gga after all that, ya feel me. It’s all good.”

Pvnch quickly deleted the clip, but this is the Internets, and you can hear it below.

As part of his plea agreement, Shotti will reportedly be sentenced to 15 years in jail. He better hope the judge doesn’t get word of his comments, just saying.

