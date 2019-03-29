Rick Ross Comes To Cardi B’s Defense, Reflects on “U.O.E.N.O” Controversy

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The #SurvivingCardiB hashtag is still alive and well despite the rapper issuing an apology for her actions Tuesday.

It’s prompted her husband and other folks to come to her defense and that includes rapper Rick Ross. Rozay faced controversy back in 2013 after alluding to drugging and sleeping with women on Rocko’s “U.O.E.N.O.”

He hoped on Snapchat to applaud Cardi B for evolving into a changed woman before reflecting on his own mishaps.

“Leave Cardi B alone and the reason I tell you that is in a lot of circumstances, that’s what come with that lifestyle. She never hid that,” he said.”My circumstances and my incidents where I did lose a seven-figure deal with Reebok and I took that to the chin.”

Ross went on to say he needed realize his self-worth and reject that lifestyle he was promoting in that song.

“The parties I attended at the time, where I’m from, that was the lifestyle,” he said. “When you look at the reaction when I perform that record, that was the most popular line to a lot of [expletive] and that’s who I wrote that for. I wrote that for [expletive] that live that lifestyle.”

At the end of the clip, he circled back to Cardi B saying, “If you stole a car in the past, that don’t mean you shouldn’t get money in the future. As long as you change your ways and we all know Cardi B focused on the money now and she is a leader. That’s how I feel,” he said. “Let’s move forward, stop digging up three-year-old [expletive].”

Do you agree? You can check out Rozay’s full remarks below.

