Push It! Salt-N-Pepa Miniseries Coming To Lifetime

It looks like Salt-N-Pepa will finally be getting the biopic they deserve!
Lifetime plans on making a miniseries about the iconic rap group, which will be executive produced by none other than fellow femcee Queen Latifah.
According to Entertainment Weekly, Salt-N-Pepa will follow the story of nursing students Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton as they navigate the hip-hop landscape following their first recording experience with a friend’s school project.
It’s also being reported that the miniseries will incorporate some of the group’s biggest hits such as “Let’s Talk About Sex,” “What a Man” and our personal favorite“Shoop.”
Not many details have been released about the film and no one has been cast quite yet, Variety noted. But in addition to Queen, James, Denton, Jesse Collins and Shakim Compere are also executive producers.
And folks here clearly here for this news:
This isn’t Queen Latifah’s only musical biopic headed to Lifetime.
Earlier this week, it was also announced that she will along with Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott are exec producers behind the upcoming The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel.
Variety reports that this will be the story of five sisters and a trailblazing mother from Detroit who helped bring gospel music into the mainstream.
Listen…we are here for ALL the stories about Black women!
Lifetime, keep them coming!
