Beyonce & Jay Z Accept GLAAD Vanguard Award, Give Epic Speech: ‘Who You Make Love To And Take To Red Lobster Is Your Human Right’

2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content - 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Beyonce and Jay Z accepted the Vanguard Award at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Thursday night.

The Carters were on deck to accept their award and watch a tribute performance by Shangela, which they gave a standing ovation.

During their acceptance speech Beyonce praised her uncle Johnny for being “the most fabulous gay I ever knew” and his battle with HIV was “one of the most painful experiences I’ve ever lived.” Despite his diagnosis, he lived loud and proud. Bey also commended her husband for encouraging progression in hip-hop.

But it was one line that caused the crowd to go wild and even Jay Z blush a bit. “Who you make love to and take that a** to Red Lobster is your human right,” she said.

Beyonce & Jay Z Accept GLAAD Vanguard Award, Give Epic Speech: ‘Who You Make Love To And Take To Red Lobster Is Your Human Right’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

