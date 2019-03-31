Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Could Become The Best-Selling Memoir In History

Former first lady Michelle Obama’s memoir Becoming has inspired everything from curriculums to book clubs and the book’s popularity is continuing to grow. According to the Washington Post, the autobiography is slated to become the best-selling memoir of all-time.

The book—which was released in November—has sold over 10 million copies to date through print, digital, and audio purchases. It was a part of a two-book deal that the Obamas inked with Penguin Random House. Obama has been traveling across the country to promote Becoming and has left a trail of inspiration with every book tour stop. During the book tour, she has had candid conversations with individuals like Valerie Jarrett, Oprah Winfrey, Sarah Jessica Parker, and others.

Becoming was a record-breaking memoir right out of the gate. 725,000 copies were sold on the day it was released and that number rose to 2 million 15 days after it made its debut. Those numbers made it not only the fastest-selling book of 2018 but the best-selling hardcover book of last year as well. It also made buzz globally, topping best-seller lists in places like Greece and Britain. “I’m not aware, in my personal experience with Penguin Random House, that we ever sold 10 million units of a memoir,” said Penguin Random House Chief Executive Markus Dohle in a statement.

Obama has been humbled by the positive reception of her book and hopes that it will continue to inspire for generations to come. “I wanted to take people on a journey of a book,” she said at a recent book tour stop in Portland. “It’s so important for us to own our journeys. We are all this little girl just struggling to build a life.”

News about this milestone comes weeks after it was announced that her alma mater, the Whitney Young Magnet High School in Chicago, will be naming an athletic facility in her honor.

