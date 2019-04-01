21 Savage Visits Atlanta School To Talk About Financial Literacy

Hip-hop artist 21 Savage is using his platform to spread awareness about the importance of financial literacy among the youth. The rapper—whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph—recently visited a school in DeKalb County, Georgia to speak about making smart money decisions, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

He surprised students at the Camp Jewell House Academy. His visit was a part of his Bank Account Campaign—that he launched last year—which aims to teach the youth about money management. Joined by U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, the “Bank Account” rapper spoke to third and fourth graders about making informed and effective decisions when it comes to their finances.

“For most kids, the focus is on earning money. And while that is important, to really get ahead you need to know how to manage your money, not just make it,” said Abraham-Joseph in a statement, according to the news outlet. “As I have gotten smarter about financial management, I realize how important it is to control your money rather than be controlled by it.” The students not only received “Stack Your Money” badges for participating in the workshop, but they also were gifted $100 for opening their own bank accounts. During his visit, he also spoke about other topics like the value of education and gun violence.

Abraham-Joseph is making impactful moves on the philanthropy front. He recently teamed up with the nonprofit organizations Juma and Get Schooled for a collaborative effort to provide 150 students in Atlanta with job opportunities and host more financial literacy workshops. “I didn’t know nothing about bank accounts until I was probably about 24. So I feel like that set me back a little bit as far as getting my money in order and managing my money,” he said in an interview with Mic. “We need to start introducing them to this type of stuff at younger ages so that by the time they’re grown, they already got it down pat.”

