Family Of Authors To Launch Animated Travel Adventure Series

The Fennell family hopes that their series inspires youngsters to want to explore the world.

A Delaware-based mother and her three children are serving #FamilyGoals through the power moves that they’re making in the literary industry. Jennaye Fennell and her kids—whose ages range from 10 through 15—are all published authors and they will soon be transforming their books into an animated series, Black News reported.

The family created a series of illustrated books for young readers dubbed Fennell Adventures. The collection of books chronicles the adventures of young travelers as they visit places like Cuba, Hawaii, Atlanta, Texas and New Orleans. The books were inspired by trips that Fennell and her children—10-year old Merl, 11-year old Jace, and 15-year old Jiyah—have taken. Fennell, who is an elementary school teacher, has made it her mission to ensure that her children saw places outside of their inner-city community and wanted to create the books as an avenue to share what they’ve learned about different cultures with other children.

She’s taken her children on trips to several U.S. cities and they’ve also traveled to Spain, France, and Italy. “I grew up in the inner-city with just my mom raising me, so we couldn’t go many places,” she told Delaware Online in an interview. “I wanted to go to those wonderful cities I heard about and vowed I would one day travel the world.” The first installment of their animated series highlights her son Merl’s trip to Hawaii. They are planning on producing more episodes and hope to land a deal with a television network.

Projects like the Fennell Adventures series are needed. There is a lack of racial representation when it comes to children’s animated series. There are many Black content creators who are trying to change that. Film director Matthew A. Cherry recently inked a deal with Sony Pictures Animation for the creation of a film called Hair Love which promotes hair positivity among Black youngsters and also defies stereotypes about Black fatherhood.

Sony Pictures To Release Animated Film That Celebrates Black Hair

Fresh Prince’s Karyn Parsons Educates Children About Black Pioneers Through Animated Films

