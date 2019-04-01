Rihanna, J. Cole & More React To The Death of Nipsey Hussle

On Sunday, rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in Los Angeles. He was just 33 years old.
It’s not known at this time what might have motivated the horrific slaying, however reactions have poured in from thousands of fans, friends, family and celebrities including Rihanna, Colin Kaepernick, J. Cole, Nas, Teyana Taylor, LeBron James and more. See their reactions below:
We are at a great loss today. This hurts. Straight to the point. It’s dangerous to be an MC. Dangerous to be a b-ball player. It’s dangerous to have money. Dangerous To Be A Black Man. So much hatred. We live like our brothers and sisters in third world countries live. Right in America. Decisions we make about our own life be based on decisions cuz we might not live. Its so deep rooted. It’s not a easy fix. Hard to fix anything when kids are still living in poverty. I ain’t shutting up though, Nipsey is a True voice. He will never be silenced. He still is A stand up General for the People who never left his people. He is Loved by the people. Prayers for his family. Let’s keep pushing Truth for The Man. Love You King Nipsey Hussle/ Ermias Asghedom Respectfully, Nasir Jones
Heavy. Sending nothing but love and condolences to Nipsey’s family, friends, Lauren, loved ones. Man had a lot of v positive things he was working on for his community and overall consciousness not to mention always solid energy when we crossed paths. Shit is wild we’re the same age. Heart breaking
RECEIVING A PHONE CALL LIKE THIS IS THE LAST THING I EXPECTED in the middle of just finishing up the treatment for our new record has my stomach in fucking knots bro!!! I’m still in shock! I’m in disbelief, I’m confused!!!! Smh @laurenlondon I’m so so so so sorry babe, my prayers are with you and the whole fam… I love you. Rest in paradise Nip 💔💔💔💔😢😢😢
