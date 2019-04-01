CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rihanna, J. Cole & More React To The Death of Nipsey Hussle

0 reads
Leave a comment
Hot 97 Summer Jam 2014

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

On Sunday, rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in Los Angeles. He was just 33 years old.

RELATED: Report: Nipsey Hussle Shot and Killed In Los Angeles

It’s not known at this time what might have motivated the horrific slaying, however reactions have poured in from thousands of fans, friends, family and celebrities including Rihanna, Colin Kaepernick, J. Cole, Nas, Teyana Taylor, LeBron James and more. See their reactions below:

View this post on Instagram

We are at a great loss today. This hurts. Straight to the point. It’s dangerous to be an MC. Dangerous to be a b-ball player. It’s dangerous to have money. Dangerous To Be A Black Man. So much hatred. We live like our brothers and sisters in third world countries live. Right in America. Decisions we make about our own life be based on decisions cuz we might not live. Its so deep rooted. It’s not a easy fix. Hard to fix anything when kids are still living in poverty. I ain’t shutting up though, Nipsey is a True voice. He will never be silenced. He still is A stand up General for the People who never left his people. He is Loved by the people. Prayers for his family. Let’s keep pushing Truth for The Man. Love You King Nipsey Hussle/ Ermias Asghedom Respectfully, Nasir Jones

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

Rihanna, J. Cole & More React To The Death of Nipsey Hussle was originally published on hot963.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close