On April 4th, celebrate the city that’s home to the new American dream. We’ll pay homage to the culture capital of the world through interactive installations about Atlanta’s impact and roundtable discussions. An evening hosted by Jermaine Dupri, featuring Paul Judge, Kei Henderson and surprise guests. We’ll cap it off with special performances from 2 Chainz, Gunna, and more of Atlanta’s best. Dream big and don’t miss out!

