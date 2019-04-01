CLOSE
#NipseyHussleForever: Candlelight Vigil Held Outside Store Where He Was Tragically Killed

Hundreds gathered in the Hyde Park neighborhood to honor the slain rapper.

61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Hours after Nipsey Hussle was tragically shot dead in front of his clothing store, fans flocked to the Crenshaw storefront for a candlelight vigil honoring the slain rapper.

According to Hollywood Life, hundreds of people were “crying, taking video, taking pictures, singing Nipsey’s songs, playing his songs on bluetooth speakers and chanting his name over and over and over.”

In addition, one witness told the celebrity and gossip website, “Everyone was honoring Nipsey in their own special way and singing his songs and pouring out liquor in his honor.”

Another woman, a friend of Hussle’s, told CBS-LA that the rapper had offered to help her daughter with her modeling career.

“I was a childhood friend,” Marquesha Lawson said. “I’ve known him all my life. He was like family to me.”

“He cared about us. We cared about him.”

As we previously reported, the 33-year-old rapper whose legal name was Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was reportedly gunned down in front of his clothing store, the Marathon Store.

Witnesses claim he was shot six times and paramedics were working on him at the scene, where he was unresponsive. Two other men are listed in critical condition.

Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department claimed on Sunday that this is an ongoing investigation and that no one has been detained. However, according to CBS-Los Angeles, LAPD announced they are looking for a single male gunman who fled the area. They also suspect that the shooting may have been gang-related.

Investigators are also talking to witnesses and canvassing the area for surveillance video.

Hussle is survived by two children and fiancee, actress Lauren London.

[caption id="attachment_3025332" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Luis Sinco / Getty[/caption] The untimely assassination of beloved rapper Nipsey Hussle sent shock waves through the hip-hop community. The Victory Lap rapper was gunned down in front of his Marathon store Sunday night. He was reportedly shot six times and later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Hussle, a member of the Crips gang, used his platform to promote positivity, change in the community and educate the youth about financial freedom. https://twitter.com/NipseyHussle/status/726882030361812994 Hussle had two children, one with actress Lauren London. Before his death, he was seen posing with fans in the parking lot of his Marathon store. In his last tweet, which was posted just moments before he was shot, he talked about finding the blessing in having strong enemies. https://twitter.com/NipseyHussle/status/1112472675169886208 A manhunt is currently underway for Hussle's killer. Countless fans, friends, family and celebrities have taken to social media to express heartbreak over the senseless murder of one of hip-hop's brightest talents. See their tributes below:

#NipseyHussleForever: Candlelight Vigil Held Outside Store Where He Was Tragically Killed

