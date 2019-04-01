CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Big Sean Wants To Shine A Light On HBCU Students [Exclusive Interview]

4 reads
Leave a comment
Big Sean

Source: Hot 107.5 / HOT 107.5

There is no doubt about it, Big Sean loves giving back. Through his Sean Anderson Foundation, he has made a major impact on the Detroit community with his All Star Giveback, Don Weekend, and so much more. Now, Sean has teamed up with Ally Financial and The Thurgood Marshall College Fund to help young entrepreneurs.

Related: Big Sean Shares His Personal Growth Journey &amp; His Battle With Mental Illness

Moguls In The Making is a competition series featuring teams of students from HBCUs across the country. The program is a way for young people to learn financial literacy while also giving them the tools to be successful in the future. They held the first competition this past weekend in Detroit.

Related: Icewear Vezzo Featuring Big Sean – Balance World Premiere On Hot 107.5 with DJBJ and Stewe

The Morning Heat sat down with Big Sean to discuss the program, why it is important to include HBCUs, and what he has planned for the city of Detroit.

All Star Give Back 2018

Big Sean's All Star Give Back 2018

45 photos Launch gallery

Big Sean's All Star Give Back 2018

Continue reading Big Sean’s All Star Give Back 2018

Big Sean's All Star Give Back 2018

Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.

Big Sean Wants To Shine A Light On HBCU Students [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close