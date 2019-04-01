CLOSE
Chris Rock On Jussie Smollett: “What A Waste Of A Light Skin” [Video]

Rock hit the 2019 NAACP Image Awards and — well, see for yourself.

Chris Rock went there at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards. The legendary comedian, who’s recently been under fire for some abysmal sh*t himself, took several jabs at Jussie Smollett even after he was reportedly told not to mention the Empire actor’s recent controversy.

“They said no Jussie Smollett jokes. I know, I know! What a waste of light skin, you know?” Rock said as the audience laughed. “You know what I could do with that light skin? That curly hair? My career would be outta here. F*cking running Hollywood. What the hell was he thinking?”

If you know Chris Rock you know he didn’t stop there

“From now on, I ain’t never gonna… You ‘Jessie’ from now on. You don’t even get the ‘u’ no more,” he joked, as celebs like Deon Cole, Issa Rae, and Trevor Noah laughed in the crowd. “That ‘u’ was respect — you ain’t getting no respect from me.”

Watch the clip up top.

Photo: Getty

Chris Rock On Jussie Smollett: “What A Waste Of A Light Skin” [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

