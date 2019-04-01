Facebook Giving You Even More Control of Your News Feed With Latest Feature

To help users understand the content shows up on their timelines from friends, Pages, and Groups the follow, Facebook introduced its latest feature called “Why am I seeing this post?” on Sunday (Mar.31).

The company announced that the “Why am I seeing this post?” feature would be the first time the company built information on how ranking works directly into its. App. According to Facebook users will now be able to see why a specific post is on their News Feed by clicking a drop-down menu located in the right-hand corner of that particular post.

Per Facebook:

Why you’re seeing a certain post in your News Feed — for example, if the post is from a friend you made, a Group you joined, or a Page you followed.

What information generally has the largest influence over the order of posts, including: (a) how often you interact with posts from people, Pages or Groups; (b) how often you interact with a specific type of post, for example, videos, photos or links; and (c) the popularity of the posts shared by the people, Pages and Groups you follow.

Shortcuts to controls, such as See First, Unfollow, News Feed Preferences, and Privacy Shortcuts, to help you personalize your News Feed.

Facebook states that through research it conducted on the new feature, users expressed that transparency “wasn’t enough without corresponding controls.” They wanted the ability to take action themselves, so the tech giant answered their request with the ability to easily manage what they see with “Why am I seeing this post?” Through people’s feedback, the tech giant also said it was able to determine what information deemed “most valuable to highlight.”

Source: Facebook Facebook didn’t stop there, they also updated its “Why am I seeing this ad?” feature as well. First launched for years ago, it allowed users to see details like demographics, website visits, and interests that contribute to particular ads on your News Feed. Now you will able to see even more detailed information like when the company uploaded the information about the ad or if the business worked with a marketing partner to run the ad. This latest update follows Facebook taking a step in the right direction by banning white nationalism and white separatism from its platform. — Photo: Facebook

Facebook Giving You Even More Control of Your News Feed With Latest Feature was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 22 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: