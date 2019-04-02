CLOSE
Cardi B and Travis Scott Headline Made In America 2019

MIA

Source: Live Nation

Travis Scott and Cardi B are set to headline the 2019 Made In America festival in Philadelphia.

Others include Juice Wrld, Anderson .Paak, Kodak Black, Jorja Smith, Blueface, and Philly’s own Pink Sweat$. Philly’s own Tierra Whack will be hitting the stage, along with Class of 2019 performer Megan Thee Stallion.

Tickets go on sale April 5th, and Tidal users have special early access to purchase tickets.

Made In America 2019

Source: Live Nation

