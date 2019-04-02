Drake Unveils Trailer For ‘Top Boy’ Series At London Concert [Video]

Drake gave his overseas fans a special treat during a recent tour stop in England. He debuted the official trailer for an upcoming season of crime drama Top Boy in a big way.
As spotted on Hot New Hip-Hop Champagne Papi unveiled the first ever clips of season 3 of Top Boy. On Monday, April 1 at the O2 Arena in London, Drizzy premiered the visual. Considering the UK-based show has been off the air for some time, the surprise was well received by the crowd.
According to the clip, the series picks up right where season 2 left off with the main protagonists Sully and Dushane trying to reclaim their drug business after being released from jail. Originally debuting in 2011, the underworld-themed show developed a cult following but only lasted two seasons. Apparently, Drake was a fan and worked to acquire the rights to the show. He now serves as executive producer.
You can view the trailer for season 3 of Top Boy below. It is slotted to air in the fall.
Photo: Getty
