Trump Has A New Trick To Win The Black Vote, But Will It Work This Time?

Trump keeps trying to convince Black people to vote for him despite his embrace of white supremacy.

Donald Trump appears to have a new trick up his sleeve to finally win the Black vote despite the president’s open embrace of white supremacy.

See Also: Meet Trump's African-American Guests For His State Of The Union Address

In his political ploy to be seen as a leader in criminal justice reform, Trump paraded several Black felons on stage during a press conference on Monday to promote his proposed second phase of the First Step Act. The bill, which passed in December and aims to reduce the number of incarcerated people.

Trump said Monday that a “Second Step Act” will focus on “successful re-entry and reduced unemployment for Americans with past criminal records.” He noted that ex-convicts with criminal backgrounds are unemployed at rates up to five times the national average. In fact, African-American male felons are more disadvantaged than any other demographic group.

He touted passage of the First Step Act during his State of the Union Address in February, but details of the measure were worked out by a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers and President Barack Obama before Trump took office.

As the national movement to restore felon voting rights picks up steam, Trump likely sees an opportunity to capitalize on the votes of Black felons and their families who benefit from his proposed legislation.

At the press conference, Trump called Gregory Allen, who was released from prison early under the First Step Act, to the microphone. Allen called Trump’s so-called leadership on prison reform and his second chance as an example of what would “make America great again.”

Iowa is one of the latest states to take steps to restore felon voting right. The Iowa House last Thursday overwhelmingly passed a proposed constitutional amendment to grant voting rights to the ex-convicts.

Alabama’s felons displayed the power of their newly restored rights in the 2017 election that helped to sweep Democrat Doug Jones into the U.S. Senate in one the nation’s reddest states.

The biggest prize would be in the swing state of Florida where a 2018 referendum restored felon voting rights. Up to 1.4 million felons—disproportionately African-American—regained their rights to cast ballots under the referendum, reversing an 18th-century law that made it nearly impossible for felons to vote after serving their time in prison.

Florida, which has banned more felons from voting than any other state, was blocking 21.5 percent of African-Americans from casting ballots, achieving the goals of felony disenfranchisement laws that were historically intended to reduce Black voting power.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday that felons are part of the new coalition that Trump is building for re-election.

At the press conference, Alice Marie Johnson, who had her life sentence commuted by Trump after Kim Kardashian lobbied the president, came up on stage to embrace Trump.

Florida Jim Crow Republicans Try Restricting Felon Voting Rights To Keep Power

Virginia High Court Invalidates Gov. McAuliffe’s Executive Order Restoring Voting Rights To 200K Ex-Felons

Election Day Voting

Election Day Reports Of Voter Suppression And Faulty Voting Machines Have Already Begun

Election Day Reports Of Voter Suppression And Faulty Voting Machines Have Already Begun

Election Day Reports Of Voter Suppression And Faulty Voting Machines Have Already Begun

As polls opened up on Tuesday morning, voting advocates were likely both excited and fearful for what the 2018 Midterm elections could bring. But from Customs and Border Protection agents being scheduled to conduct a crowd control exercise in Texas to reports of some polling places not having nearly enough voting machines, one near certainty was that some form of voter suppression would rear its ugly head as voting got underway for the long-awaited political contests. Georgia, Florida and North Carolina seemed to be Ground Zero for voter suppression efforts, but every state was being exposed to these tactics that can many times dissuade a legal, registered voter from even attempting to cast a ballot. Pennsylvania also seemed to have an alarmingly high number of issues reported Tuesday morning. One key to countering the voter suppression efforts that have been mostly attributed to agents of the Republican Party is voter turnout, like this example from the president himself. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1059470847751131138 Most of the early reports from polling places across the country were centered on the long lines there. According to reports on social media, that was precisely the case in Indiana, South Carolina and Virginia. https://twitter.com/LindsayMarieLP/status/1059774751068041216 https://twitter.com/Polly_evro/status/1059771949977604096 Yet and still, the resounding overall message on Tuesday was that no matter what, folks must make an effort to go vote. The election was carrying heavy implications for the House and Senate, both of which Democrats were hoping they could flip in a referendum on Donald Trump's presidency. Luckily, there has been no shortage of voting rights advocates this election season, with a number of resources being made available for voters encountering problems with trying to cast ballots. To seek help, one need not look any further than the social media feeds of Kristen Clarke, the President and Executive Director of the National Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. She and her organization have gone through painstaking measures to make sure that voters know what their rights are. https://twitter.com/KristenClarkeJD/status/1059762568430968832 The Lawyers' Committee along with other civil rights group such as the NAACP have been leading the charge against voter suppression and gerrymandering, but they can only do so much against the powers that be that have seemed hellbent on stopping the Black vote in particular. The rest is up to voters. NewsOne will be keeping a running list of reports of voter suppression and intimidation, and this list will be updated throughout the day as anticipated reports come in.

Trump Has A New Trick To Win The Black Vote, But Will It Work This Time? was originally published on newsone.com

