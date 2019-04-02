Vitamin Of The Day: “Live Life To The Fullest While You Still Can”

In case you missed the Vitamin Of The Day on the Quick Silva show… The Vitamin was “Live life to the fullest while you still can.” With the sudden passing of Nipsey Hussle the Quick wanted to stress that we have to live our lives to the fullest. Anything can happen at a drop of the dime, and life can be gone at any point in time. Cherish those you love and make sure you’re living your life to the fullest. If you want to hear the full vitmain, watch the video above.

QuickSilva Posted 3 hours ago

