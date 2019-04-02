Vitamin Of The Day: “Live Life To The Fullest While You Still Can”

Entertainment News
| 04.02.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

In case you missed the Vitamin Of The Day on the Quick Silva show… The Vitamin was “Live life to the fullest while you still can.” With the sudden passing of Nipsey Hussle the Quick wanted to stress that we have to live our lives to the fullest. Anything can happen at a drop of the dime, and life can be gone at any point in time. Cherish those you love and make sure you’re living your life to the fullest. If you want to hear the full vitmain, watch the video above.

Vitamin Of The Day: “Live Life To The Fullest While You Still Can” was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close