Swae Lee’s Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Cheating, Then Leaks His Number…

Swae Lee and Marliesia Ortiz have called it quits. Shocking.

Ortiz, who previously accused Swae Lee of cheating on her with none other than Blac Chyna, has accused her on-again-off-again boyfriend of stepping out… again. She says Swae Lee smashed her friend and, for the second time that we know of, has leaked his number online.

“Everyone ask him why did he f*ck my friend. Who was f*ckin his brother,” Ortiz wrote, according to a screenshot posted by The Shade Room.

See that below, plus the Facetime convo that allegedly followed.

Messy…

Photo: WENN

