Report: Stephen A. Smith to Become Richest ESPN Talent in History

Stephen A. Smith is in line to become the highest-paid on-air personality at ESPN.

According to NY Post, negotiations are underway between Smith and the network. He could walk away earning anywhere between $8 million-to-$10 million a year.

By comparison, Mike Greenberg gets paid $6.5 million to host “Get Up!,” which is the network’s highest publicly known salary.

Smith still has two years remaining on his current contract where he’s earning in the $5 million range. Right now the 51-year-old is on “First Take” and “SportsCenter.

Network executives consider him the face of the ESPN.

Source: NY Post

Report: Stephen A. Smith to Become Richest ESPN Talent in History was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

