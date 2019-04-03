Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Amber Rose is having a baby!

The superstar is expected a boy with her current boyfriend, AE.

She shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of her getting a sonogram. In the caption, she shared that her 6-year-old son, Sebastian, is excited to be a big brother!

Rose gave birth to Sebastian back in 2013 with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

Congrats to Amber and AE!

Amber Rose is Pregnant! was originally published on 92q.com