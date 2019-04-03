CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Wendy Williams Husband Kevin Hunter Claims “Wendy and the family are doing fine”

0 reads
Leave a comment

Wendy Williams has gone from reporting the drama to being her own headline. Things have been chaotic since the TV show host went for a two month hiatus from her TV Show “The Wendy Williams” Show. Wendy claims she was out after healing from a shoulder injury and  complications with her graves disease but rumors have been swirling all over the place. Sources have said that Wendy’s husband Kevin Hunter has been having an affair for nearly 10 years. While Wendy and her husband continue to deny the rumors, sources close to the couple claim that they are on their way to divorce.

Wendy Williams announced on her show that she was living in a sober house. She’s been open in the past about her substance abuse. While not confirming that she relapse her, according to multiple sources she relapsed after finding out that her husband’s mistress Sharina Hudson delivered a baby she was rushed to the hospital.

Well Wendy’s keeping her public image aligned with her husband. Sources are saying that Kevin hunter bought Wendy Williams a $40,000 watch to show that he and Wendy are all good. Kevin Hunter put out this statement “Wendy and the family are doing fine. We are focused on her health and sobriety, and that is it.” Wendy nor her camp has confirmed or denied any of the rumors, however her show is currently on a planned hiatus.

Wendy Williams Husband Kevin Hunter Claims “Wendy and the family are doing fine” was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close