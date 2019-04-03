CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Are James Harden And Jordyn Woods Dating? [VIDEO]

10 reads
Leave a comment

The people of the internet are speculating that James Harden and Jordyn Woods are dating. The speculation comes after James and Jordyn started following each other on Instagram.

 

Here’s where the plot thickens. Khloe Kardashian and James Harden used to date shortly after they met at Kanye West’s birthday party in June 2015. The pair split sometime in February 2016 after Khloe ran to Lamar Odom aide after he overdosed and almost died in a Las Vegas brothel.

On Monday, SportsGossip.com claims James Harden and Jordyn Woods hooked up the same day she allegedly hooked up with Tristan Thompson. Reporting, “at the time, Harden and Jordyn Woods were not following each other, and now, mysteriously they are.”

Personally I don’t think this validates that the pair hooked up or are dating, but it definitely adds fuel to the Khloe versus Jordyn Woods fire.

Caught Up In Controversy: 20 Photos Of Jordyn Woods

Meek Mill & James Harden Hit The Strip Club, Lap Dances For Everybody

10 Times Jordyn Woods Was Hotter Than Kylie Jenner

James Harden Signs Richest Contract in NBA History, $228M

Jordyn Woods Shares Her Truth On Red Table Talk [WATCH]

Caught Up In Controversy: 20 Photos Of Jordyn Woods

20 photos Launch gallery

Caught Up In Controversy: 20 Photos Of Jordyn Woods

Continue reading Caught Up In Controversy: 20 Photos Of Jordyn Woods

Caught Up In Controversy: 20 Photos Of Jordyn Woods

[caption id="attachment_3023429" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty[/caption] Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods is caught in the center of Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. Woods is being accused of making out with Khloe’s serial cheating a** baby’s daddy during a weekend after Valentine’s Day. According to reports, Kylie is conflicted about her longtime friendship with Woods, but ultimately unfollowed the IG socialite on social media. Khloe and her best friend Malika both fanned rumor flames that he and Jordyn were indeed caught in a compromising position. Kylie nor Woods have yet to comment on the TMZ story. Sources claim Kylie was conflicted about her friend’s behavior but ultimately decided she was inappropriate, which is a sad story for the inseparable friends. Here’s a look at Jordyn Woods.  

Are James Harden And Jordyn Woods Dating? [VIDEO] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close