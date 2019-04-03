Blueface is a man of many things, but what is his food game like? The “Thotiana” rapper kicks with GMayniac for a special episode of Bless Tha Belly where he breaks down his favorite food, where he’d definitely go on the West Coast, one thing that always has to stay in his fridge and why he’d take Rihanna over anybody else on a date.

Watch the full episode up top and keep up with all episodes of Bless Tha Belly on YouTube!

Blueface Breaks Down Favorite Foods And HIs Dream Of Taking Rihanna On A Date [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted 16 hours ago

