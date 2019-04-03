Blueface Breaks Down Favorite Foods And HIs Dream Of Taking Rihanna On A Date [EXCLUSIVE]

Features
| 04.03.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Blueface is a man of many things, but what is his food game like? The “Thotiana” rapper kicks with GMayniac for a special episode of Bless Tha Belly where he breaks down his favorite food, where he’d definitely go on the West Coast, one thing that always has to stay in his fridge and why he’d take Rihanna over anybody else on a date.

Watch the full episode up top and keep up with all episodes of Bless Tha Belly on YouTube!

RELATED: Blueface Talks Viral Fame, Wanting To Box People, “Thotiana” Remix &amp; More! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Blueface And Cardi B Connect For “Thotiana (Remix)” [NEW VIDEO]

Blueface Breaks Down Favorite Foods And HIs Dream Of Taking Rihanna On A Date [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close