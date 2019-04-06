Livestream Dreamville Fest Feat. J. Cole, 21 Savage, Ari Lennox, SZA & More

J. Cole‘s Dreamville Festival managed to not only reschedule from its original Septemeber date, it sold-out all 40,000 tickets. Not in Raleigh to see it all happen? Tidal is livestreaming the day-long festival right now.

Even if you don’t have a Tidal account you can watch the livestream. The lineup is massive with artist from Cole’s Dreamville label including J.I.D., Bas, EarthGang, Lute, Cozz, and Ari Lennox but also a strong contingent of non-Dreamvlle acts such as Nelly, 21 Savage, SZA, Big Sean, Rapsody, 6lack, Davido, Teyana Taylor and more.

The festival arrives after the massive amount of recording sessions for Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreams III album in which the label flexed a rap camp, showcasing new ideas, and for Cole — a moment of show and prove.

“I’ve been training for this. I get to be just a rapper, flex my rapper chops,” Cole told XXL. “Go jump in every room. If they’re doing something that’s hard, write a verse for that shit on the spot or just listen.”

Watch the stream below.

https://tidal.com/browse/video/106705315

